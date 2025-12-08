Shakib al Hasan Makes Shocking Claim on Bowling Ban, Confesses to Have 'Chucked Intentionally'

Shakib al Hasan, who was regarded as one of the finest allrounders of the game in his prime, has made a huge confession on his bowling ban. The star allrounder has confessed that he did chuck intentionally during an English County match. Shakib, who was playing for Surrey back then, revealed that it was physical fatigue that forced him to do it. Soon after that episode, the England and Wales Cricket Board barred him from bowling. Last year itself, his bowling action was also found to be illegal during independent testing at the Loughborough University.

‘Was doing it a little bit intentionally’

"I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs (in one match)," Shakib said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"I never bowled 70 overs in my career in a Test match. I was playing that four-day match for Surrey against Somerset in Taunton. I was so tired," he added.

Shakib also said that he was hoping to get a warning before getting the ban.

"I played back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan. We won that series and then I went to play those four-day matches. The only thing I was thinking the umpire could have done was just warn me first, at least. But it is in the rules, so they had the right," he explained.

But the, he said that he did not complain about it.

Shakib's Final Swansong