Updated 8 December 2025 at 15:17 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Sets Record Straight On Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson Opening Dilemma Before T20I Opener vs SA
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed Shubman Gill will open with Abhishek Sharma vs South Africa, clarifying Samson’s role while stressing batting flexibility in the playing XI.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the team's opening batters for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa. The Indian cricketer cleared the air on the Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson chatter, revealing that Gill will be the one who will open alongside Abhishek Sharma.
Following the 2-0 whitewash defeat to South Africa in Tests, the Indian cricket team turned the tide in the One-Day format with a 2-1 series triumph. Stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered over expectations, putting up a brilliant performance with the bat.
The attention now turns to the T20I series, in which captain Suryakumar Yadav will be in action against the Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men.
Suryakumar Yadav Speaks on Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson Opening Puzzle Ahead of T20I Opener
Suryakumar Yadav has clarified the opening spot dilemma and said that Shubman Gill deserves the spot as he has been playing in the spot since the Sri Lanka series.
Advertisement
Regarding Sanju Samson, the India T20I captain admitted that he had batted up in the order earlier. But apart from the opening batters, everyone is required to be flexible in the playing XI.
“In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has to be very flexible. He did really well before he played when he opened the innings.
Advertisement
“But Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series. So, he deserved to take that spot," Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference.
Also Read: Will Shubman Gill And Hardik Pandya Feature In 1st IND vs SA T20I? Captain Suryakumar Yadav Provides Major Update
SKY Opens Up On The Importance Of Flexibility In Team
The India T20I captain also opened up about the wicketkeeper position war between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav continued his emphasis on flexibility among the batters and said that 'both are in the scheme of things.'
Also Read: 'Rovman Powell, Jordan Cox Show World-class Skills': David Willey Heaps Praise On Match-winning Batters After Sensational ILT20 Victory
SKY further said that while one cricketer could open the innings, another could bat down the order, being capable of performing all the tasks. The India T20I captain kept the suspense around the team's Playing XI.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 8 December 2025 at 15:17 IST