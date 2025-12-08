Suryakumar Yadav Sets Record Straight On Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson Opening Dilemma Before T20I Opener vs SA

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the team's opening batters for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa. The Indian cricketer cleared the air on the Shubman Gill-Sanju Samson chatter, revealing that Gill will be the one who will open alongside Abhishek Sharma.

Following the 2-0 whitewash defeat to South Africa in Tests, the Indian cricket team turned the tide in the One-Day format with a 2-1 series triumph. Stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivered over expectations, putting up a brilliant performance with the bat.

The attention now turns to the T20I series, in which captain Suryakumar Yadav will be in action against the Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men.

Suryakumar Yadav Speaks on Shubman Gill vs Sanju Samson Opening Puzzle Ahead of T20I Opener

Suryakumar Yadav has clarified the opening spot dilemma and said that Shubman Gill deserves the spot as he has been playing in the spot since the Sri Lanka series.

Regarding Sanju Samson, the India T20I captain admitted that he had batted up in the order earlier. But apart from the opening batters, everyone is required to be flexible in the playing XI.

“In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has to be very flexible. He did really well before he played when he opened the innings.

“But Shubman had played before him in the Sri Lanka series. So, he deserved to take that spot," Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference.

SKY Opens Up On The Importance Of Flexibility In Team

The India T20I captain also opened up about the wicketkeeper position war between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav continued his emphasis on flexibility among the batters and said that 'both are in the scheme of things.'