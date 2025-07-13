'Virat Kohli Must Be So Proud' - Shubman Gill Lauded For Standing Up to England's Time Wasting Tactics on Day 3 of Lord's Test

Shubman Gill's animated displays during the IND vs ENG Test at Lord's has drawn comparisons to Virat Kohli. | Image: Screengrabs

Day 3 of the third India vs England Test at Lord's saw plenty of drama break out as a bit of time wasting by the home team saw Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper, losing his cool at the opposition and led to a stern stand-off between him and openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Gill was seen on camera yelling obscenities at Crawley in particular, with the struggling England opener choosing not to respond back in kind - perhaps due to the fact that he was indeed indulging in some old-fashioned gamesmanship to kill some time towards the end of the day.

However, Gill came in for plenty of praise for his display at the Lord's Test and was even compared to Virat Kohli by a number of fans on social media.

See The Best Reactions Here

An Evenly Poised Test

The bad news for India, however, is that the Test remained fairly in the balance at the close of play on Day 3 at Lord's.

And a large part of that is down to the Indian lower order, who suffered an epic collapse that saw them dismissed for 387 - exactly the score that England posted in the first innings.

What makes it worse is that, at one point, India were 326-5 and looked set to take a comfortable first innings lead.

However, the last 5 wickets fell for 81 runs and any hopes of a lead that the visitors may have had were dashed as a result.

KL Rahul got a well-deserved 100, but both Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) were guilty of squandering their wickets despite being well set at the time.

Pant ended up being run out going for a single that was never on, whereas Jadeja inexplicably edged one to the wicketkeeper off a Chris Woakes ball that was comfortably going down leg side.