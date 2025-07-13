'I Know Exactly What Was Going On': KL Rahul Dissects England's Last-Over Antics At Lord's After Tim Southee's Surprising Remark On Shubman Gill

IND vs ENG: The final two days of the Lord's Test match promises to be complete box office, especially after the incidents that unfolded on the third day's play. Time has become a big issue as far as the third Test match is concerned, and at this point in time, all the three results are possible. England lead by two runs heading into the fourth day of the third Test match, but India will be charged up and will look to bowl England out as soon as possible.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series currently hangs in the balance with India and England both winning one match each. Both the teams managed to score 387 runs in the first innings of the game. Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill will have to go back to the drawing board, rethink their strategy before they lead their respective teams in the last two days of the third Test.

KL Rahul Gives Blunt Reaction on Zak Crawley's Antics

India had a very clear strategy in place, to make England bat for two overs before the end of play on day three. England had to spend long hours on the field while battling the scorching heat in London, and India wanted to have a crack at their openers. With eight minutes remaining in the day's play, which amounts to two overs, India had fancied their chances of getting either Zak Crawley or Ben Duckett's wicket, but England had other ideas.

After the second ball of the final over, Zak Crawley started to move away citing issues with the sight screen. Crawley's actions gave the players of the Indian team an impression that he was just trying to waste time, which was followed by Shubman Gill giving the English opener an earful from the slips. Crawley was then hit on his fingers on the fifth delivery of the over, and he had to call out for the physio. This left the Indian fielders fuming as they sarcastically applauded him.

After the end of the day's play, KL Rahul was asked about the drama that had unfolded in the final minutes of the game, and he had a very subtle answer to it. "What happened at the end is just part of the game now. I understand from an opening batter's point of view. I know exactly what was going on, and everyone knows exactly what was going on," said KL Rahul.

ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan Takes Subtle Dig At Team India, Gets Brutally Trolled For Defending Zak Crawley

Tim Southee Defends Zak Crawley with a Jibe on Shubman Gill