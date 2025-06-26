KL Rahul's Dedication to Cricket Amid Family Responsibilities Receives Acclaim: 'Country Over My Child'

Despite India's defeat to England in Leeds, KL Rahul emerged as one of the pivotal players. The 33-year-old smashed a sensational hundred in the second innings to mark his return to English soil.

Delhi Capitals Head Coach Heaps Praise On KL Rahul

Ben Stokes and Co. defied the odds and chased down a mammoth total of 371 in the 4th innings. The staggering 188-run partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the bedrock for a historic chase. India were staring at another low score as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan returned to the pavilion in quick succession. But it was Rahul and Rishabh Pant who steadied the innings with a valuable partnership.

Rahul played the second unofficial Test against the England Lions and scored a brilliant century and replicating his form in the first Test. Following a valiant 42 in the first inning, he backed it up with a brilliant 137 in the second inning.

Now Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani lavished praises on the player. The former Indian cricketer appreciated the fact that despite becoming a father recently, KL wanted to acclimatise to the English conditions and wanted to play in the practice matches.

In an interaction with Times of India, he said, "I really liked the fact that he was someone who said, ‘I want to go to England early. I want to play the side game.’ Forget about the hundred he got — that came later. The intent — that’s what matters. The intent to be there early, to be prepared, to be with the side. Let’s not forget, he’s a young father, and I don’t think his child is travelling with him initially. So for him to say, ‘Country over my child’ — that’s a huge call."

