KL Rahul to KKR in IPL 2026? Knight Riders Reportedly Look to Get DC Star Onboard Via Trade

IPL 2026: KL Rahul is one of the finest India batters in recent times and hence he could be in for a major career-boost. As per a report by a TOI journalist, it is believed that Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing the services of Rahul for the upcoming season. KKR are looking to lap him up via trade deal. Apparently, they are also considering appointing him as the captain of the side for the next season. It will be a big move from the three-time champions, if it materialises.

Rahul to Replace Iyer

Looks like this is how the trade will pan out. Venkatesh Iyer was retained for a whopping Rs 23.75 cr at the mega auction, but he did not have a good season. As per well-placed sources, KKR could lure Rahul with a whopping Rs 25 cr. As of now, there is no official confirmation on this. Rahul was part of the Capitals in the 2025 season in which he emerged as the leading run-getter. He scored 539 runs from 13 innings. Despite his good run with the bat, the Capitals could not make the playoffs.

Rahane was leading the KKR side in 2025 and they too could not make it to the playoff. Rahane replaced Shreyas Iyer as the KKR captain in 2025. He was lapped up for Rs 1.5 cr.

Rahul to Don Multiple Hats For KKR?