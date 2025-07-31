VIDEO: Shahid Afridi Helplessly Watches Indian Team Leaving Ground After Refusing to Play Pakistan at WCL 2025

India vs Pakistan: So, it is confirmed that there will not be the dream semi-final at the World Championships of Legends between India and Pakistan. This was confirmed on Wednesday after the Indian players refused to play their Pakistan counterparts in the wake of the Pahalgam attacks. The Indian team did something similar when they had to play Pakistan in the group-stage as well. Then, they forfeited the game.

But, what stole the show was Pakistan champions captain Shahid Afridi. He stood helplessly at the dressing-room balcony alone and watched the Indian team leave the ground after the call was taken. The image was captured and now it is doing the rounds on social space where one can see Afridi looking helpless.

After Pakistan got a walkover, Afridi spoke and also vented his anger. “Pata nahi ab kis muh se khelga par khelega hamare sath hi,” he said.

For the unversed, Afridi had made distasteful comments after the Pahalgam attacks. He blamed the Indian government for not protecting their own and bizarrely claimed victory. Not just that, he also tried to poke fun on Shikhar Dhawan which led to a social media banter.

"We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semifinals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off," the organisers informed in a statement on Wednesday.

What Happens With Asia Cup Now?