KL Rahul to KKR Trade Rumours Snowball Ahead of IPL Auction; Reasons Why DC Cricketer Joining Knights Could be a Gamechanger

IPL Auction: KL Rahul is arguably the most consistent cricketer across formats. He is also an IPL star. He is currently part of the Delhi Capitals franchise and there are rumours that Kolkata Knight Riders are interested in availing his services. But, obviously that cannot be confirmed, as of now. Rahul had a dream 2025 in the IPL amassing 539 runs in 13 matches for the Capitals last season. This means he had a season to remember, yet the Capitals could not make the playoff as they finished fifth. On the other hand, Kolkata had a season to forget as they finished eighth in the points table.

In T20Is, the openers are extremely important as they set the tone for the rest of the match. Here are reasons why getting Rahul onboard for KKR could be a gamechanger.

Advertisement

Why Rahul Joining KKR Could be a Gamechanger

Knowhow: Rahul has too much knowledge about the pitches and conditions in India which is invaluable. He can adapt anywhere in India and that can come in handy. Not only can he handle the bounce at Mullanpur, but he can also come good in the low-spinning tracks in Chennai.

Opening Salvo Solved: Rahul primarily opens and that is where he feels at home. KKR suffered at the top last season as Quinton De Kock could not live upto the expectations. With Rahul as opener, he would provide stability at the top which is much needed for KKR.

Advertisement