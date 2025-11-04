Updated 4 November 2025 at 16:06 IST
WATCH | Jemimah Rodrigues Reminds Sunil Gavaskar of His Promise After Women's World Cup Win: 'Hope You Are Ready'
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues has reminded former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar of the promise he had made ahead of the finale versus South Africa.
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show for the women in blue in the semi-final against Australia. And just after her brilliant match-winning knock in the semis, former India legend Sunil Gavaskar had promised to join her for a jamming session. It is no secret that Jemimah loves music and plays the guitar as well. In fact, in the past - Jemimah and Gavaskar had jammed together.
Now, after the triumphant run at the WC - Jemimah has reminded Gavaskar of his promise.
WATCH VIDEO
"Hi Sunil Gavaskar sir, I saw your message and you said that if India win the World Cup we both will sing a song together. So I'm ready with my guitar, hope you are ready with your mic. Lots of love, sir. Thank you for everything," she said on her Instagram handle.
In the final, the Indian eves edged South Africa by five wickets to clinch their maiden ODI WC. Shafali Verma was the star in that game as she made a massive contribution with the bat and then picked up two crucial wickets as well.
Brand Jemimah Skyrockets
Following her heroics in the WC, Jemimah's stocks have hit an all-time high.
According to The Economic Times, she has seen the highest increase in brand value among Indian women's cricketers, with her endorsement fees soaring by up to 100%. As per reports, Jemimah's endorsements include brands such as BoAt, Hyundai, Red Bull, Gillette, and Dream11. And now, she is looking to explore new categories, including lifestyle, wellness, and finance. One understands that the Women's WC win will act as a tectonic shift in the country where more young girls would now take to the sport.
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 15:46 IST
Published On: 4 November 2025 at 15:46 IST