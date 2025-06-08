KL Rahul Told To Execute Champions Trophy Plan In England: 'He Follows Instructions Really Well'

The Indian cricket team will venture into a new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill. Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Gill assumed the charge and the upcoming five-match Test series against England will be his first assignment as India's 37th Test captain.

Selectors named a strong 14-member squad for the upcoming test series, which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. Following two successive losses against New Zealand and Australia, India crashed out of the WTC and this England series will offer a big challenge for a new-look squad. With no more Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin taking part, as a part of the senior leadership group, the onus will be on KL Rahul to take up the challenge.

The 33 year old geared up in style with a sensational hundred for India A against the England Lions in the second unofficial Test match. Rahul's childhood coach Samuel Jayraj believes that the India star follows instructions very minutely and executes his plans with utter professionalism.

In an interaction with the Times of India he said, “If you ask me, as a coach, this isn't surprising. He was always ready. He was also a wicketkeeper. He would smartly rotate strike, taking singles on the fourth, fifth, or sixth ball, then face the next over. He follows instructions really well. If you noticed in the Champions Trophy, his role was very specific-and he executed it perfectly.”

