Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All Five Tests vs England Despite Workload Management Issues? Team India's Bowling Coach Bharat Arun

India vs England: In less than a fortnight, a new-look Team India, led by Shubman Gill, will take on hosts England in the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds. While the buzz is palpable, there are doubts in the Indian camp over Bumrah. The question is - can Bumrah's body hold up for all the five Tests or will he have to be rested? With speculations rife around Bumrah, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun has provided an update.

Arun, who has worked with Bumrah closely, reckons at times even less bowling can cause injuries. And that is the only reason why a toned-down practice session is recommended for Bumrah before the Test series.

‘Too much bowling and too little bowling, both cause injuries’

"See, it is such that too much bowling and too little bowling, both cause injuries. They are a perfect recipe for some bowler to get injured. So, obviously, we cannot control the number of overs that Jasprit Bumrah bowls in a match," Arun said while speaking on RevSportz.

"But according to the number of overs he bowls in the match, the practice sessions can be toned down for him where he needs to be working on his recovery. It can be a strength training session in the gym or some recovery work with the physios. So, handling him will be very crucial. And as you rightly mentioned, Bumrah's presence in the team adds a huge value. Not only he does well, he rallies the other bowlers."

Bumrah Key to India in England