What Happens to Virat Kohli if RCB is Sold Ahead of IPL 2026?

Shares of United Spirits inched higher on Wednesday after it shared its clarification on the media reports doing the rounds that stakes of the franchise would be sold. In it's clarification, it said it does want to avoid making a comment on market speculations.

What Happens to Kohli?

The concern of the fans is, what happens to Virat Kohli if RCB is sold, does he stay or does he find a new franchise. Certainly many teams would be lining up to get him onboard. As per reports, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, is in negotiations with Diageo Plc — the owners of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) — to potentially purchase the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2025 champion.

It is no secret that the bond between Kohli and the city goes a long way. He is more than just a cricketer for the RCB fans. He has been part of RCB since the inception of the cash-rich league in 2008. He was first picked up in the U-19 quota and then he went onto become the face of the franchise for more than a decade. Not much is known or can be confirmed about what happens to Kohli if RCB is sold. One thing is for certain, whoever buys the franchise would be doing it for it's popularity.

And all the popularity for RCB exists because of Kohli, so in all probability - he will continue with them.

What's Next For Kohli?