KL Rahul & Yashasvi Jaiswal Set New Benchmark, Break 39-Year-Old Record In Leeds To Usher The Gill-Gambhir Era

Ben Stokes watches as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul run between the wickets to score on day one of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

ENG vs IND Tests: The Indian opening duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have made history as they have broken a 39-year-old record in Headingley, Leeds. The Indian openers delivered a strong outing to give India some momentum early on, and they clinched a major feat in the process.

The Indian Cricket Team begins the World Test Championship Cycle 2025-27 on the shores of England in a five-match series against the Host nation. The Indian side initiates a new era under the young leadership unit of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. With Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, Team India aims for glory in the away series, where conditions could drastically change.

The Gill-Gambhir era has begun with a productive outing from Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. After making waves with their classic partnership in Australia, the duo lit up Leeds with their performance and also broke a clinical record.

Team India stars KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have broken a 39-year-old record at Headingley, Leeds, as they become the first Indian opening duo since Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth to notch a 50+ partnership in Leeds. The Gavaskar-Srikkanth duo delivered a 50+ partnership back in 1986, and now KL and Yashasvi have showcased their composed 91-run stand against England.

India Started Firmly, But England Eventually Gained Momentum

Team India showcased confidence early on during the first session as openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased intent against the English bowling attack. The 91-run stand set the tone as the English bowlers were looking for breakthroughs before ultimately dismissing KL to open their wicket-taking count.

Debutant Sai Sudharsan entered the action, but he failed to impress. The opener was dismissed after a three-ball duck to Ben Stokes, with wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith making no mistake in completing the catch. As of this writing, skipper Shubman Gill is standing guard, while Yashasvi Jaiswal also bats firmly and has completed his half-century.