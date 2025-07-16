'Kohinoor Bhi Maang Lete': BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Hilariously Trolled Over Presenting Book on 1947 to King Charles

England vs India: The Indian cricket team, who are currently in London after the Lord's Test, met King Charles at the St. James Palace on Tuesday and that drew a lot of attention. But amid all the popular personalities present, it was the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla who stole the show. Shukla presented King Charles with a book on 1947 and took to social space to let everyone know it.

Shukla's post read: "Presented my book scars of 1947 to King Charles at st.James palace his house. He took lot of interest in content of the book."

Following this post, fans are asking him to get the ‘Kohinoor’ back. Here are some of the reactions that followed after Shukla made this post.

'Kohinoor Bhi Maang Lete'

Meanwhile, trailing after the heartbreaking loss at Lord's by 22 runs, the Indian team would be desperate to bounce back when they take on England at Manchester.

Manchester Next