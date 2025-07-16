'Kohinoor Bhi Maang Lete': BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Hilariously Trolled Over Presenting Book on 1947 to King Charles

Updated 16 July 2025 at 10:43 IST
England vs India: The Indian cricket team, who are currently in London after the Lord's Test, met King Charles at the St. James Palace on Tuesday and that drew a lot of attention. But amid all the popular personalities present, it was the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla who stole the show. Shukla presented King Charles with a book on 1947 and took to social space to let everyone know it.
Shukla's post read: "Presented my book scars of 1947 to King Charles at st.James palace his house. He took lot of interest in content of the book."
Following this post, fans are asking him to get the ‘Kohinoor’ back. Here are some of the reactions that followed after Shukla made this post.
Meanwhile, trailing after the heartbreaking loss at Lord's by 22 runs, the Indian team would be desperate to bounce back when they take on England at Manchester.
The Indian team have roughly a week to regroup and get ready for the contest. They would be feeling dejected after the loss at Lord's, where they would believe they should have won it. From an Indian point of view, it would be interesting to see Jasprit Bumrah features at Manchester or not with the series on the line. The fourth Test starts from July 23.
Published 16 July 2025 at 10:36 IST