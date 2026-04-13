Kohli INJURED? RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Gives Update After Virat Does Not Field vs MI in IPL 2026 Match

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli did not come out to field after hitting a fifty against Mumbai in Wankhede and that has sparked injury speculations. Kohli was spotted wearing a jacket and sitting in the dugout while RCB were defending a mammoth 240. So, why did Kohli not come out to field. RCB captain Rajat Patidar was asked about it at the post-match press conference.

‘Feel that he is okay’

Patidar said that he is not exactly aware of the situation and believes everything is okay.

He said: "I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now."

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Kohli hit a matured 50 off 38 balls to give a launchpad to the batters coming in next. He also stitched a 120-run stand for the opening wicket with Phil Salt.

Speaking about how special Wankhede is, he also mentioned Kohli's contribution in the 22-run win.

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He added: "Whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in a full-packed stadium - that is a different feeling. It was, I would say it is a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat Bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort."

RCB Off to a Flyer