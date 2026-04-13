Kohli INJURED? RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Gives Update After Virat Does Not Field vs MI in IPL 2026 Match
MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli did not come out to field after hitting a fifty against Mumbai in Wankhede and that has sparked injury speculations.
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MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli did not come out to field after hitting a fifty against Mumbai in Wankhede and that has sparked injury speculations. Kohli was spotted wearing a jacket and sitting in the dugout while RCB were defending a mammoth 240. So, why did Kohli not come out to field. RCB captain Rajat Patidar was asked about it at the post-match press conference.
‘Feel that he is okay’
Patidar said that he is not exactly aware of the situation and believes everything is okay.
He said: "I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now."
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Kohli hit a matured 50 off 38 balls to give a launchpad to the batters coming in next. He also stitched a 120-run stand for the opening wicket with Phil Salt.
Speaking about how special Wankhede is, he also mentioned Kohli's contribution in the 22-run win.
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He added: "Whenever we come here in Mumbai, especially at this ground, the atmosphere, the fans, and playing along with them and playing in a full-packed stadium - that is a different feeling. It was, I would say it is a more clarity about every individual, I would say (on the strong batting). And the way Virat Bhai and Salt started the innings, I think that kept us in the driving seat. Then a good cameo by me and Tim (David), I think that was a pure team effort."
RCB Off to a Flyer
The Rajat Patidar-led side have got their title defense off to a great start winning three of their first four games. Currently, RCB find themselves in the third spot in the points table. RCB take on LSG in their next clash on April 15.