Kolkata Knight Riders Confirm West Indies Batter Rovman Powell Set To Miss Remainder Of IPL 2025 Due To Medical Reason

IPL 2025: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, May 15th, announced that star West Indies batter Rovman Powell will not be able to join the KKR camp for the remaining matches of the tournament.

Rovman Powell has played just two matches in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, scoring just five runs at a strike rate of 100.00. The Caribbean played his maiden IPL match in 2022, following that he has appeared in 29 games in the T20 tournament, scoring 365 runs at a strike rate of 146.59, and has an average of 18.25.

Rovman Powell Displayed A Poor Performance In IPL 2025

Even though, Powell has played just two matches but he has displayed a sloppy performance with the defending champions in the 2025 edition of the IPL.

KKR released an official statement on May 15th confirming that all the players and support staffs have joined the KKR camp. The statement added that only Rovman Powell and Moeen Ali failed to return back to India due to medical reasons.

It added that the Caribbean is currently 'undergoing a procedure' for which he failed to join the Knight Riders.

“All KKR Players and Support Staff have arrived in Bangalore, except Rovman Powell & Moeen Ali. Both Powell and Ali couldn’t come back due to medical reasons. Rovman is undergoing a procedure, while Moeen and his family are down with a viral infection. We wish them good health and a quick recovery,” KKR stated as quoted by the Indian Express.

KKR Hold Sixth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders hold sixth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 11 points and have a net run rate of +0.193. After playing 12 matches in the ongoing season, KKR clinched five wins and suffered six defeats. In their previous five matches of the tournament, the Knights have won just two games.

KKR have minimal chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 Playoffs, only if they win their remaining two group stage matches. However, KKR still need to rely on other team's performance. The Kolkata-based franchise need Punjab Kings to concede defeat in their next three matches.