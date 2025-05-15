With Eyes On IPL 2025 Playoffs, Punjab Kings Pick New Zealand Seamer Kyle Jamieson As Injured Lockie Ferguson's Replacement

IPL 2025: Before the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) roped in New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson to replace Lockie Ferguson, who is suffering from an injury.

In the ongoing season, Lockie Ferguson played four matches, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.18, and has an bowling average of 20.80. The 33-year-old made his debut in the cash-rich tournament in 2017, following that he has played 49 matches and bagged 51 wickets at an economy rate of 8.97, and has an bowling average of 30.00.

Punjab Kings Rope In Kyle Jamieson For Rs. 2 Crore

The Indian Premier League released an official statement on Thursday, May 15th, and confirmed that Ferguson has sustained a hamstring injury for which he will miss the Kings' remaining games of the tournament.

The statement added that Punjab Kings have acquired Kyle Jamieson for Rs. 2 crore.

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury. The right-arm Kiwi pacer will join PBKS for INR 2 Crore," IPL stated.

During the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Kyle Jamieson went unsold as no franchises made a bid for the Kiwi pacer. However, his luck made a U-turn as the Punjab-based franchise acquired the seamer at his base price.

Kyle Jamieson's Stats In IPL

Kyle Jamieson has played just one season in the cash-rich tournament. In the 2021 edition of the IPL, Kyle Jamieson played nine games, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.61, and has a bowling average of 29.88. In the 2021 season, the Kiwi represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Currently, Punjab Kings hold the third place on the IPL 2025 standings with 15 points and have a net run rate of +0.376. PBKS have sealed seven victories and suffered three defeats after playing 11 matches in the tournament.