Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Brush Away Their Biggest Woe Ahead Of Must-Win KKR vs DC Clash In IPL 2025

The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been a peculiar one so far. Apart from Mumbai Indians, all the former champions, including Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders, are having a very tough time in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders, in particular, have been quite unsure about what their playing combination should be, and this has been hurting them time and again. Up next, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals, who recently lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their own home turf.

Delhi will be inching to make a comeback, and there is no better place to do it than the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi-based franchise, which has played only one IPL final (2020) so far, has been the team to watch out for, and Kolkata won't have an easy outing against them.

Defending Champions Look To Get Rid Of Biggest Worry

The Kolkata Knight Riders were touted as one of the teams to look out for in IPL 2025, but things haven't gone as planned as far as the defending champions are concerned. The bowlers did try to save KKR on multiple occasions, but it was their lacklustre batting that kept on hurting them.

Unfortunately for the Kolkata Knight Riders, even their bowlers seemed to have lost the plot. A bowling lineup having the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy not firing is something that has hurt the Knight Riders.

Kolkata's biggest worry is their inability to crack a proper playing XI. Every match for the Kolkata Knight Riders is a do-or-die clash from here on, and this is the time when they have to be sure about their players and what they want exactly out of them.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: A Look At Head-To-Head Record