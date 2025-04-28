'Really Disappointing': Shane Bond Highlights The Biggest Reason Behind Rajasthan Royals' Disappointing Run In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals, who are such a great side on paper, have somehow cracked the code behind how to bottle run chases despite being in full control of the game. Whether it is nerves or lack of skills, the Royals bottling chases from a winable position is something that has stunned everybody.

Though the champions of the inaugural season assembled a team of decent players, they are yet to click as a unit, and maybe time has also run out for them. The Royals are still in the race mathematically, but a lot of things have to go their way in order to help them qualify for the playoffs.

Sanju Samson's continued struggles with injury have also contributed to making Rajasthan's situation worse. There were few rumors of a rift in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room, but Rahul Dravid categorically denied it and laid emphasis on the fact that he and skipper Sanju Samson have always been on the same page.

Shane Bond Pinpoints The Biggest Reason behind Rajasthan's Downfall

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond was recently very candid about acknowledging the fact that their campaign is over, and they need to make the best of whatever games they have left. Bond also highlighted the things going wrong for the Royals.

"It's been really disappointing. I think we're all competitive, we want to win, and when you've got a bunch of people who've worked really hard like our guys have, I don't expect them to just turn up and go through the motions. I expect us to turn up every day with the right attitude, bring energy, and make life as hard as we possibly can for the opposition that we're playing against," said Bond while addressing a pre-match press conference.

The Royals All Set To Lock Horns With Gujarat Titans

The 47th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see Rajasthan Royals clash with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, who are in red-hot form as of now. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.