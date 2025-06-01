Kolkata Knight Riders Star Rinku Singh Likely To Tie Knot With MP Priya Saroj, Cricketer To Get Married In Varanasi: Reports

Rinku Singh has had a dismal outing in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The star batter failed to contribute and finish games for the three-time champions, and many believe that, courtesy of his performances, he might end up losing his place in the Indian T20I team too. Rinku Singh is not only an important member of the Kolkata Knight Riders but also a core player for the Indian T20I team that is led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Rinku Singh To Tie The Knot With MP Priya Saroj

Reports: Many unconfirmed reports claim that the India and KKR youngster Rinku Singh is all set to get married to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The star India batter and the Samajwadi Party MP are rumored to tie the knot in Varanasi. The rumors of Rinku and Saroj's marriage started surfacing earlier this year when Tufani Saroj, Priya's father, who is also an SP MLA, confirmed that his and Rinku's families had been discussing the marriage of their children.

Various unconfirmed reports also claim that Rinku and Saroj will tie the knot on November 18, 2025, in Varanasi, and their engagement will take place on June 8 at a seven-star hotel in Lucknow. Rumor mills state that the Hotel Taj in Varanasi will be the destination where Rinku and Priya Saroj will get married.

Lower Order Problems Knock KKR Out Of IPL 2025