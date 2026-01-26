Kris Srikkanth Jokingly Asks Pakistan to Save Embarrassment And Skip ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Says 'India Will Thrash You'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: As Pakistan take time to provide clarity on their participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has given his opinion about them throwing tantrums sans any logical grounds. Srikkanth asked Pakistan to skip the marquee event and save themselves the embarrassment.

He also claimed that India would thrash them. Srikkanth threw light on India's recent performance in T20I cricket. He spoke of how convincingly India beat New Zealand in the ongoing five-match T20 series.

“In the last match, India scored 209 in 15 overs. In this match, they scored 150 in 10 overs. Seeing this, many teams might say ‘no, we are not coming. You can keep the cup’,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube show.

‘Hey Pakistan, don’t come’

“Hey Pakistan, don’t come. Your man Mohsin Naqvi has been talking about it — don’t come. You will be thrashed. A six hit in Colombo will land in Madras. Beware. The best option is to stay away. Find an excuse and don’t come. These boys will thrash them hard. This will send an alarming signal to every cricket team in the world. This kind of hitting in T20 cricket — I have never seen anything like it,” he added.

His comments come at a time when there is much uncertainty over Pakistan's participation in the T20 WC. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has said that the final call over participation would be taken by the government.

India Peak At Right Time