Updated 27 August 2025 at 17:01 IST
Kris Srikkanth Slams Ajit Agarkar-Led BCCI Selectors Ahead of Asia Cup 2025: 'No Chance of Winning T20 World Cup'
Asia Cup 2025: Former India opener Kris Srikkanth reckoned India may win the continental tournament, but with this team they will not win the T20 World Cup.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Asia Cup 2025: Former India opener Kris Srikkanth went on to slam the selectors for the Asia Cup squad, and made a big claim. Srikkanth reckoned India will surely not win the T20 World Cup with this squad. He has criticised certain selection calls which according to him made little or no sense. He also reminded that the marquee event is merely six months away.
‘No chance of winning the T20 World Cup’
“We might win the Asia Cup with this team, but there is no chance of winning the T20 World Cup with this bunch. Are you going to take this team to the World Cup? Is this the preparation for the T20 World Cup, which is hardly six months away?” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.
‘IPL is considered the main criterion for selection’
Claiming that the selectors have gone backwards, he pointed how Axar Patel was axed as the vice-captain.
“They have gone backwards. Axar Patel has been axed from vice-captaincy. I don’t know how Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Harshit Rana have come in. IPL is considered the main criterion for selection, but the selectors seem to have considered performances before that,” he commented.
The eight-nation tournament starts from September 9. India will play their tournament opener against the UAE on September 10. And then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-profile game on September 14 at the Dubai International stadium. The Indian team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and they would start hot favourites to clinch the title.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 16:56 IST