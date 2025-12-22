LSG Kick Off IPL Build-up, To Send Pacers To Durban For Training Stint With Sister SA20 Franchise: Report

Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan and Rishabh Pant celebrate a dismissal of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

The Lucknow Super Giants have started gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season way before anybody else. The Lucknow-based side is planning to send the domestic bowlers to Durban, South Africa, for a training stint with the Durban Super Giants.

The IPL 2026 season is still three months away, but the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are presenting their players with all the opportunities they can provide to fine-tune their skills in the game.

The Durban Super Giant is a subsidiary side of LSG in the SA20 tournament. The Goenka Group has kept its stronghold in various franchise cricket leagues, with SA20 being one such event.

LSG Plan To Send Domestic Bowlers For Training Stint In Durban During SA20

According to Cricbuzz, the Lucknow Super Giants are preparing to send some of their domestic bowlers to South Africa. They will prepare with the Durban Super Giants (LSG's subsidiary franchise) during the SA20 tournament, which begins in a few days.

The shortlisted players who are expected to fly to Durban are Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan. Notably, none of these cricketers are currently playing for their state teams, nor are they contracted with the BCCI.

Reports further add that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 'is believed to have' sought permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid any breach of protocols.

Avesh and Mohsin will train under the watchful eyes of the Super Giants' coaching crew featuring Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun and Carl Crowe. All of them are also part of the LSG coaching staff.

The primary purpose of the domestic bowlers' training in Durban is that they have been away for quite a while due to injuries. The training time in Durban is expected to get them into action as they continue to recover.

LSG's 1 Crore Pick Also Expected To Fly Down To Durban For Training

Apart from Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, the Lucknow Super Giants are also expected to send Naman Tiwari, the franchise's INR 1 crore pick, to Durban for some training time as well.