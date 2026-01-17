KSCA Receives Permission To Conduct IPL And International Matches At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium In Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), on Saturday, January 17, received permission from the state government to host Indian Premier League (IPL) and international matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After the heartbreaking incident on June 4, 2025, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL trophy celebration turned deadly into a stampede, which killed 11 people. Following the deadly incident, no matches were held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, not even domestic matches.

During the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, matches were shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, including the summit clash of the prestigious domestic tournament.

In an official statement, the KSCA announced that it has received permission from the state government to host matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, subject to specific terms and conditions. It added that the state cricket administrative board is 'confident' to fulfill all the conditions.

"The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions. The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit," KSCA stated as quoted by Cricbuzz.

RCB Proposed To Deploy AI-Enabled Cameras At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Earlier, on January 18, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru proposed deploying 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The initiative aims to support the KSCA and security agencies in regulating crowd flow, ensuring disciplined queueing, preventing unauthorized entry, and enhancing spectator safety through real-time surveillance.

As the schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 has been confirmed, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to welcome fans for the first time since 2025 in the forthcoming edition of the IPL in 2026.