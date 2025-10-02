Kuldeep Yadav Clean Bowls Shai Hope With an Absolute Peach in Ahmedabad During IND vs WI 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav did not take much time to make an impression with the red ball as he picked up his first wicket during the opening Test versus West Indies on Thursday. Kuldeep clean bowled Shai Hope with an absolute beauty in Ahmedabad. It was an important wicket as Hope was just looking to settle in. Kuldeep tossed it up, forced Hoe to go for the expansive drive. Hope took the bait, went for it only to miss it completely as the ball went through the gate to disturb the stumps. Kuldeep was over the moon after the wicket, and rightly so.

Meanwhile, it was a dream first session for India after having lost the toss. India picked up five wickets to put the visitors totally on the backfoot. Kuldeep was brought in late in the session. Initially, inside the first hour - West Indies lost four wickets and it was Mohammed Siraj who continued from where he had left off in England. He picked up three wickets in the session, while Jasprit Bumrah got a solitary wicket as well. At the time of filing the copy, lunch has been taken and West Indies are 90 for five.

