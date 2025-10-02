Updated 2 October 2025 at 10:47 IST
Miyan Magic in Ahmedabad! Mohammed Siraj's Insane Inswinger Clean Bowls Brandon King During Ind vs WI 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO
India vs West Indies: Mohammed Siraj has continued his splendid form in red-ball cricket as he has already picked up two wickets inside the first hour in Ahmedabad.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India vs West Indies: Mohammed Siraj started from where he had left in England's Oval as he picked up two early wickets against West Indies in the ongoing first Test at Ahmedabad. Siraj, in his initial burst with the red cherry has been unplayable. He has literally got the ball to talk. After drawing first blood when he picked up the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. But, it was his insane inswinger to Brandon King that is winning hearts. The ball came back in sharply and at pace to deceive King. The WI batter felt the ball would miss the stumps and hence he looked to leave it. But it came back in to rattle the stumps, King was stunned and Siraj was on cloud nine.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, Siraj has picked up his third as we file the copy. Siraj is truly been unstoppable in Ahmedabad, a ground he knows well as he plays for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL at this venue. He has hit the right areas and is looking ominous. At the moment, it seems like India could end up bundling out the visitors and batting on the opening day.
Ind vs WI Teams:
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
West Indies are 51 for four and now they are in dire need of a partnership. They have Shai Hope and Roston Chase in the middle and they hav e a mountain to climb.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 10:41 IST