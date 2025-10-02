Miyan Magic in Ahmedabad! Mohammed Siraj's Insane Inswinger Clean Bowls Brandon King During Ind vs WI 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

India vs West Indies: Mohammed Siraj started from where he had left in England's Oval as he picked up two early wickets against West Indies in the ongoing first Test at Ahmedabad. Siraj, in his initial burst with the red cherry has been unplayable. He has literally got the ball to talk. After drawing first blood when he picked up the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul. But, it was his insane inswinger to Brandon King that is winning hearts. The ball came back in sharply and at pace to deceive King. The WI batter felt the ball would miss the stumps and hence he looked to leave it. But it came back in to rattle the stumps, King was stunned and Siraj was on cloud nine.