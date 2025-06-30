Kuldeep Yadav Credits Kevin Pietersen For Key Insights For England Tour: 'Gave Me A Lot Of Inputs For...'

India will expect to return with all guns blazing in the second Test at Edgbaston against England. Shubman Gill didn't have the desired start to his Test captaincy, and he will hope his team will respond in a desperate measure.

Bowling faced big questions, except for Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowlers really stepped up to the occasion. The 31-year-old mastered his bowling craft once again with a five-wicket haul. But the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna didn't fare well, and there might be some changes in the bowling lineup as it stands.

Kuldeep Yadav Could Be An X-Factor For India In Second Test

Calls have been made to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team. The left-arm spinner didn't find a chance to showcase his skills in Leeds but with the Edgbaston surface offering something for the spinners, he might be a good bet to place. Kuldeep hasn't been involved in red-ball cricket since the New Zealand Test series on home soil.

The spinner was a part of the Delhi Capitals setup in IPL 2025 and rubbed shoulders with England great Kevin Pietersen, who happened to be a mentor for the IPL franchise. Kuldeep shared how Pietersen's input helped him to prepare for the IND vs ENG Test series.

In an interaction with the Indian Express, he said, “Kevin Petersen was part of our team at DC (Delhi Capitals).

“He gave me a lot of inputs for the England tour. He told me about fielding positions, pitches and the batters. We ran through their (England's) batting line-up. He told me about the mindset needed in England.”

Huge Jasprit Bumrah Conundrum For India