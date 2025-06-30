Kuldeep Yadav Credits Kevin Pietersen For Key Insights For England Tour: 'Gave Me A Lot Of Inputs For...'

Updated 30 June 2025 at 11:06 IST
India will expect to return with all guns blazing in the second Test at Edgbaston against England. Shubman Gill didn't have the desired start to his Test captaincy, and he will hope his team will respond in a desperate measure.
Bowling faced big questions, except for Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowlers really stepped up to the occasion. The 31-year-old mastered his bowling craft once again with a five-wicket haul. But the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna didn't fare well, and there might be some changes in the bowling lineup as it stands.
Calls have been made to include Kuldeep Yadav in the team. The left-arm spinner didn't find a chance to showcase his skills in Leeds but with the Edgbaston surface offering something for the spinners, he might be a good bet to place. Kuldeep hasn't been involved in red-ball cricket since the New Zealand Test series on home soil.
The spinner was a part of the Delhi Capitals setup in IPL 2025 and rubbed shoulders with England great Kevin Pietersen, who happened to be a mentor for the IPL franchise. Kuldeep shared how Pietersen's input helped him to prepare for the IND vs ENG Test series.
In an interaction with the Indian Express, he said, “Kevin Petersen was part of our team at DC (Delhi Capitals).
“He gave me a lot of inputs for the England tour. He told me about fielding positions, pitches and the batters. We ran through their (England's) batting line-up. He told me about the mindset needed in England.”
Also Read: 'Test Cricket Is The Ultimate Form': AB de Villiers Cites Big Issues With Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Ahead Of IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test
Bumrah's availability remains a concern in the second Test. Managing his workload has been the team management's top priority and there have been reports that the player might sit out in the next match. As per ESPN Cricinfo, after skipping the practice on Friday, the bowler had a full-fledged practice session on Saturday. Harpreet Brar was also seen practising with the Indian team in Birmingham, but the Punjab Kings fast bowler admitted he joined the practice session after receiving captain Shubman Gill's invitation.
Published 30 June 2025 at 11:06 IST