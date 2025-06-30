'Test Cricket Is The Ultimate Form': AB de Villiers Cites Big Issues With Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management Ahead Of IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's Team India haven't had the ideal start to the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India is starting their World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign against England in the five-match Test series. Headingley was a lost opportunity for India, given the fact that four different batsmen scored five centuries. Rishabh Pant found his purple patch in tough English conditions and scored centuries in both the innings of the Test match.

AB de Villiers Gives Blunt Take On Jasprit Bumrah's Workload

Before the start of the India vs England Test series, it was made very clear that Jasprit Bumrah will not play all the five Test matches. The star pacer had played all the five Test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and he ended up injuring himself and missing the Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled more than forty overs in the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and there are doubts about his appearance in the Edgbaston Test match. Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star AB de Villiers has now raised serious questions about how the Indian Team management is willing to use Bumrah in such an important series.

"He is probably the top bowler in the world in all formats right now. So, it's very difficult to decide a way to rest him. But in my opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game. And this Test series probably would've been the one, in my opinion, to get him ready for all five Test matches. So, I don't know if it was mismanagement or perhaps because he recently got back from injury, sort of saw the IPL as the warm-up phase," said De Villiers on his YouTube channel.

India Eye Comeback In Edgbaston