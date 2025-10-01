Yuzvendra Chahal Re-signs For Northamptonshire, Indian Spinner To Feature For County Giants In 2026

Northamptonshire have announced that Yuzvendra Chahal has signed for them for the upcoming season. This will be Chahal's third stint after he appeared for Northamptonshire in 2024 and 2025.

Northamptonshire Confirmed Yuzvendra Chahal Re-signing

Northamptonshire confirmed the former RCB spinner will be available for the One-Day Cup and the County Championship. The 35-year-old collected 31 wickets over the last two spells and will play a pivotal role for Northamptonshire. Chahal featured in four games in 2024 and returned to the fold earlier this year.

However, his spell came to an abrupt end as he returned to India due to personal reasons. Chahal has fallen in the pecking order and he doesn't seem to be in contention to feature for India any more.

Chahal sounded very happy on signing on the dotted line. As quoted by the official Northamptonshire site, he said,“I am so excited to carry on my journey with Northamptonshire. It feels like home to me and I love playing my cricket here. We have a great squad, and I am excited to push for more success next year.”

Yuzvendra Chahal Will Be A Great Addition

Chahal used to be a regular fixture in the white-ball format for India. He featured in 72 ODI matches, picking up 121 wickets while he is four short of reaching 100 T20I wickets in 80 matches for the Men In Blue. He also happens to be the highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 221 scalps so far.