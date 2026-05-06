WATCH | Rohit Sharma MISTAKINGLY Sits on Anchor's Chair During MI Event. Funny Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma is making all the headlines again and it is his bat doing all the talking. Rohit's belligerence against Lucknow surely ensured smiles were back in the MI camp. Rohit's 84 off 44 got MI off to the perfect start while chasing a mammoth 228. Eventually, MI won the game ensuring they keep their playoff hopes alive.

A day after the game, Rohit along with his MI teammates were attending a Lauritz kundsen Event. Most of the MI stars were present at the event where Rohit stole the show unknowingly. Rohit entered the Lauritz Knudsen’s event with a coffee in his hand, and then he accidentally tried to sit on the anchor’s chair. Then the anchor told him that his seat is in the front, and he goes and sits there. Here is the viral clip.

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The former MI captain was out of action for nearly a month due to an injury. His comeback to the MI mix is bound to help them going ahead. They are already languishing at the ninth place in the points table after winning three out of 10 matches. For them to qualify for the playoffs is a mountain to climb. In all probability, MI would take it one game at a time and then see what happens. It would be a mistake if they think too ahead of themselves.

Mumbai would take on RCB in their next clash on May 10. They would be high on confidence after the win over LSG.