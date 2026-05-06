Sanju Samson's 'Would've Had To Be Selfish For Hundred' Comment Floors Sunil Gavaskar

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: India legend Sunil Gavaskar was extremely impressed with Sanju Samson's selflessness during his match-winning knock in Delhi. Samson's brilliant 52-ball 87* helped CSK register a thumping eight-wicket win over the Capitals. Samson's good show earned him much praise, but what earned him more respect was his selflessness.

‘Patience brings great rewards’

When asked at the post-match presentation about him gunning for a hundred, Samson admitted that he would have had to be selfish for that and he did not want to be.

Speaking to Harsha Bhogle, he said, "A hundred is always special. But for that, I would have had to be a bit selfish. I didn't say, 'Take a single, let me get my hundred.' I thought it was better to win the match for the team."

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This particular remark impressed Gavaskar, who reckoned it is patience that brings great rewards.

"Patience brings great rewards. He got set and then accelerated. Had Kartik not finished it off with those shots, Samson might have had his century. But he played for the team," Gavaskar noted.

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Samson is having a dream season in yellow. He is already the only player to have hit two centuries in the ongoing season of the IPL. He has amassed 402 runs in 10 outings this season and is currently fifth in the Orange Cap list. His could very well define CSK's fortunes in IPL 2026.