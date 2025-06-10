'Lack of Experience Will be Felt': Harbhajan Singh Breaks Silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test Retirements Ahead of England Series

India vs England: The Shubman Gill-led Team India lock horns with England in a five-match Test series and the buzz is palpable. But, the most concerning part about the tour would be the fact that the team would be missing their two big superstars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh pointed that and admitted that the tour to Australia, South Africa and England are difficult.

But he showed faith in Gill and Rishabh Pant. He cited the example of the Gabba win in Australia and reckoned Gill and Pant would be key for India.

‘The lack of experience will be felt a bit’

"England, South Africa, and Australia, these three tours are very difficult. Shubman Gill is the young captain and the team with him is also young. Now, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not there. Many experienced players are not with the team. The lack of experience will be felt a bit, because this is not an easy tour. This is the most challenging tour. One thing is that our boys are very talented. This pair of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill played a crucial role in the historic Gabba win" Harbhajan Singh told Amar Ujala.

Spotlight on Gill

Without a doubt, the spotlight would be on young Gill. Not that he lacks the experience, but eyes will be on him to see how he handles the team and the transition phase of Indian cricket. As per reports, Gill will be occupying Kohli's No. 4 position. It would be interesting to see how he adopts at that number.