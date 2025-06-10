BCCI Drops Big Hint On IND's New Batting Order And Slip Cordon, Shubman Gill Pairs Up With IPL Star To Grind Ahead Of IND vs ENG Test Series

India vs England: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Test skipper Shubman Gill will have a big responsibility on their shoulders to shape the new phase of Indian cricket in the longest format of the game. Shubman Gill and Co.'s tour of England will also mark the start of India's World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign. India will play five matches against England in England, and it promises to be a series that will test the skill and temperament of the young Indian side.

BCCI Shares Behind-The-Scenes Of Their Training Session

The members of the young Indian team led by Shubman Gill are going through the hard grind in the Kent County Club, fine-tuning their skills with the red ball. The Indian team is aware that the Dukes ball comes with a big challenge, and it requires a lot of skill to handle it in match situations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released a video on their social media platform, which shows the Indian team training hard in Kent. Interestingly, the video showcases Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Sai Sudharsan batting side-by-side.

Sudharsan was also seen going through the catching drills with Shubman by his side. It is a well-known fact that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma used to be a part of India's star-studded slip cordon, but now, with both of them gone, Sai Sudharsan might pair up with Gill in the same position.

Testing, But Interesting Times For Team India Ahead