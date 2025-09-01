Lalit Modi Has 'Selfish Motive'? Harbhajan Singh Bashes Ex-IPL Chief For Releasing Video Of Him Slapping Sreesanth

18 years after the slapgate incident in IPL featuring Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth, the old clip was released. The old clip was released recently by the former IPL chief Lalit Modi. He took to social media and released it which gave a glimpse to all the fans over what exactly had happened between Harbhajan and Sreesanth. Former India cricketer, Harbhajan, who was part of it, has broken silence on it.

‘Selfish motive behind it’

During a recent event, Harbhajan was asked to comment on it. Claiming that there may be some ‘selfish motive’, Harbhajan reckoned Modi should have avoided releasing it.

“The way the video has been leaked, it’s wrong. It shouldn’t have happened. They might have a selfish motive behind it. Something that happened 18 years ago, people have forgotten, and they are reminding people about it," Harbhajan said while speaking to Instant Bollywood.

“I feel bad for whatever happened. We were playing, and everyone had things going on in their mind. Mistakes happened, and we do feel ashamed about it," he added while expressing regret.

‘Mistakes Happen’

“Yes, the video has gone viral. It was an unfortunate incident, and I have said on many occasions that I made a mistake. Humans make mistakes, and I did one too. I have requested Lord Ganesh to forgive me if I make a mistake again. Mistakes happen," he concluded.