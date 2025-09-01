Rahul Dravid 'Kicked Out' as Rajasthan Royals Coach? Ex-RCB Star AB De Villiers' Sensational Speculation Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid, one of the most respected figures of the game, parted ways with the Rajasthan Royals and that has sparked a controversy. As per RR, Dravid was offered a broader position as part of the restructuring, but he decided not to take it. But, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star AB De Villiers believes that is far from the truth. As per the former South African cricketer, Dravid was ‘sort of kicked out’ of the Rajasthan Royals camp following his departure as the head coach. While this cannot be confirmed, De Villiers has made a huge accusation.

‘He was kicked out’

“It sounds to me like the fact that he turned down that other role, sort of that he was kicked out, which is never ideal,” said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

“Maybe RR have different ideas for the upcoming season. Maybe they want to shake things up a bit and move forward with that. I don’t think they had the greatest auction last time, as they let go of some incredible players, the likes of Jos Buttler, to name but a few, which I thought was a mistake. You can let one or two go, but they. They let a huge bulk of their team go at once, I think, a gradual sort of decline,” he added.

What Exactly Happened?

Weeks after his stint as Team India head coach ended, Dravid took up the responsibility of Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, things did not go as per plan and the team finished ninth in the points table.