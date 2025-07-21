Lancashire Cricket To Immortalise Farokh Engineer & Clive Lloyd With Dedicated Stands At Old Trafford Ground: Report

The Lancashire Cricket Club will honour Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd with dedicated stands named after them at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester, UK. The legendary cricketers have previously represented the county club and made significant contributions, and Lancashire will celebrate their legacy with stands named after them at the iconic cricket ground. Engineer and Lloyd have spent considerable time as part of Lancashire during their county stints and have also made history while representing the club.

Lancashire To Honor Farokh Engineer & Clive Lloyd With A Fitting Tribute

Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd are two of the most prestigious cricketers who have been a part of Lancashire Cricket's illustrious legacy. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter has been part of the action at Old Trafford for nearly a decade. Lloyd, the Windies icon, represented the county club for two decades during his active days in the game.

The Old Trafford Cricket Ground has witnessed Engineer and Lloyd deliver clinical contributions for Lancashire, and the club will honour them with a fitting tribute.

As per PTI, the Lancashire Cricket Club will christen the stands on day one of the fourth Test match between India and England. The report also mentioned that "It is a fitting honour for the both legends of the club."

With the five-match test series hanging at 2-1, England needs just one win to secure the series win. On the other hand, the Shubman Gill-led Team India will aim for a spectacular turnaround after the heartbreaking defeat at Lord's.

Farokh Engineer & Clive Lloyd Helped Build The Lancashire Empire In Cricket

Farokh Engineer did not just play cricket for Lancashire — he built a longstanding legacy which helped develop the county cricket club's dominance. He and Clive Lloyd were instrumental to the team. Engineer played 175 matches and scored 5942 runs. He also completed 429 catches and 35 stumpings throughout his stint.