Shubman Gill Reveals Key Advice From Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes: 'There Is Pressure At Times But...'

The Indian Cricket Team took some time off from their gruelling schedule and met with the Manchester United footballers on Sunday. The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Amorim and Casemiro interacted with SHubman Gill and Co ahead of the Manchester test match.

Shubman Gill Reveals Bruno Fernandes Advice

Visuals have floated all over social media, and now BCCI has released a video in which players can be seen sharing their views with each other. Shubman Gill particularly had a lengthy discussion with United captain Bruno Fernandes and later the Indian captain revealed his conversation with the Portuguese midfielder.

“He just told me that there are pressure at times but I mean it's kind of similar when you step onto the field and you don't think about all the things that people expect from you. It's more about to be able to enjoy the game and enjoy the sport you love.”

Gautam Gambhir Interacted With Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim

Gautam Gambhir who is an avid Manchester United fan, too met with Ruben Amorim and the two were engrossed in a lengthy interaction. The former Indian opener opened up on what was the topic of discussion between the two head coaches.

He said, "I've been here in 2014 as well. This is a completely different experience because you end up chatting with Ruben Amorim. This was a nice interaction that showed what his ideology is towards team sport and what my ideology is towards team sport.

“The basic foundation of the team, sport is very similar where I feel I think it's that player that adapts to what the team needs rather that the team adapts to a certain individual. This is the culture which we want to build.”