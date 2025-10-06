Laura Wolvaardt Steals The Show With A Breathtaking One-Handed Stunner During SA vs NZ Fixture | WATCH

Laura Wolvaardt, the South African women's skipper, is in contention for the 'Catch of the Tournament' with her one-handed screamer that stole the show during the SA vs NZ clash.

The dismissal helped South Africa put the pressure on the White Ferns batters, who were attempting to rack up some runs in the death overs.

The pressure was on New Zealand after Laura Wolvaardt's screamer of a catch as they were already nine wickets down.

Laura Wolvaardt's Gravity‑Defying One‑Hand Catch Is A Must-See!

The moment happened on the final ball of the 47th over, when Lea Tahuhu smacked a delivery off Nonkululeko Mlaba full towards outside off, and Tahuhu hit a lofted drive shot. Laura Wolvaardt, who stood deep at cover, leapt towards her right and brought out her hand to stop the ball with perfection.

It was top-notch stuff from the South African captain as the ball was sailing with significant pace and velocity. But Wolvaardt pulled off a mid-air screamer with just one hand.

Laura Wolvaardt's one-handed screamer has emerged as an early contender for the Catch of the Tournament in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and it currently tops the charts.

South Africa-W Seal Clinical 6-Wicket Win Over New Zealand-W

New Zealand Women were reeling under intense pressure due to South Africa's impeccable bowlers as they picked up timely wickets. Suzie Bates fell for a golden duck, and Georgia Plimmer scored 31. Amelia Kerr contributed with a 42-ball 23.

Captain Sophie Devine attempted a rescue effort with a 98-ball 85, while Brooke Halliday scored 45 runs to stabilise things.

After Halliday's dismissal, the White Ferns were left stunned as wickets continued to fall. They were eventually bowled out for a low-par score of 231.

South Africa started firmly, with Tazmin Brits' 89-ball 101. Captain Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed at 14, but Brits and Sune Luus carried the innings with their impactful knocks.

Sune Luus scored an unbeaten 114-ball 81 and chased down the targets despite the dismissals of Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch.