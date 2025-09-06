Leadership Opportunity Beckons For Shreyas Iyer, Likely To Captain India A In Red Ball Against Australia A

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad triggered a massive reaction from all sections. Despite scoring loads of runs and leading the Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final, the 30-year-old has been snubbed by the selection committee.

Shreyas Iyer Likely To Lead India A

Iyer was also in the conversation when the squad for the England tour was selected. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted the fact that the former KKR captain played well in the domestic circuit for Mumbai but insisted there is no room for the player in the Test team.

It seems BCCI is finally going to provide a platform for Iyer to prove his leadership credentials. As per Cricbuzz, Iyer could be given a leadership role for India A when they take on Australia A in two red-ball matches. Australia are scheduled to play three ODI matches next month.

Iyer has been with the West Zone participating in the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru. He didn't have the desirable outcome in the first innings as he was dismissed on 25 by Khaleel Ahmed. But that is very unlikely to impact his chances as per the Cricbuzz report.

Will Shreyas Iyer Be In Contention For Test Matches?

He is likely to be in contention for the three ODI matches as he remains one of India's match-winners in the limited-overs format. Iyer's potential selection for India A means BCCI might not rule out selecting him for Test matches in the near future. The likes of Nitish Reddy, A Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan also could be in contention for the upcoming red ball series against West Indies on home soil.