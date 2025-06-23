Rishabh Pant Motivates Himself To Embrace Caution With Self-Pep-Talk In Headingley Test: 'Waise Zaruri Nahi Hai'

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England: Whether it is his signature aggressive stroke play or high-risk approach, Rishabh Pant's Test performance has consistently thrilled and captivated fans. As day four of action in the Headingley Test comes up, India has been put to the test against the fierce English bowling line-up. But the southpaw has held on by taking fewer risks and producing proper runs. Pant was also seen calming himself down during the play with a self-pep talk as Team India faced England in Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Calms Himself Down With Self Pep-Talk

Rishabh Pant showcased his trademark abilities on display with his unorthodox shots and composure to score a hundred in the first innings. The southpaw's vice-captaincy debut would be remembered for his incredible show of strength. Pant continues to stand out as India's crisis man during India's second innings as he continues to deliver. But Rishabh is holding himself back and does not risk losing his wicket in the play.

In a video shared by Sky Sports, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant could be seen talking to himself during the innings. The southpaw was speaking in Hindi and was calming himself down. He also coaxed himself to not take many risks.

"Waise zaroori nahi hai. Maarna hai to seedha lag jayega na next ball. Zabardasti try kar raha hai," Rishabh Pant said near the stump mic, which roughly translates to (It is not important. If you want to hit, do it with a straight bat next ball. Why are you trying to score forcefully).

Dinesh Karthik Decodes Pant's Worlds Of Self Motivation

As the action continued at Headingley, commentator Michael Atherton sought translation from Dinesh Karthik. The former Indian wicketkeeper said that Rishabh Pant was motivating him to play straight and not need to pull something risky. DK also said that the southpaw was disappointed with himself.

"First up, he said to himself that he should play with a straight bat and he will still middle it. Don't try to do too much. He's almost talking himself into saying he doesn't need to do anything out of the ordinary. He is pretty disappointed with what he did, and I hope he listens to himself," DK translates during commentary duties.

Rishabh Pant continues to push through carefully in the game and has forged a clinical partnership with KL Rahul to give India momentum on day four of action.