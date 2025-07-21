Republic World
Updated 21 July 2025 at 21:09 IST

Liam Dawson Returns To The Fold After Eight-Year Absence As England Announce Playing XI For Fourth Test Against Team India

England reveal their Playing XI for the Old Trafford Test vs India, making just one change. A familiar face returns after years away — replacing an injured Shoaib Bashir in a move that could shake things up.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates the dismissal of India's Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

The England Cricket Board have unveiled their Playing XI for the upcoming test match against Team India at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The English side boasts only one change, with Liam Dawson returning to the test fold after an eight-year absence. He replaces Shoaib Bashir, who suffered an injury in the third test match against India at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

England Playing XI For The Fourth Test Match Against India At Old Trafford: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

More to follow…

Published 21 July 2025 at 20:45 IST