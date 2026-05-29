List Of Players Who Could Replace Rishabh Pant As LSG Skipper In IPL 2027 ft. Ayush Badoni

Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stepped down from his captaincy role at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The Lucknow-based franchise announced the decision through its official social media channels, confirming that Pant had resigned as skipper and that his request was accepted with immediate effect.

“Lucknow Super Giants wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchise has accepted the request with immediate effect,” LSG wrote in the statement.

LSG’s Director of Cricket, Tom Moody, stated that Pant had approached the franchise with a request to step down as captain, a decision the team ‘respectfully’ accepted.

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Moody emphasized that the Super Giants are ‘grateful’ for Pant’s contributions to the dressing room as skipper and noted that the Lucknow-based franchise will now focus on rebuilding and restructuring ahead of the next IPL season.

“Rishabh approached the franchise with this request, and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective, rebuilding and restructuring to reach the highest standards,” Moody said.

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A Look At Players Who Could Be LSG's Next Skipper

After Pant stepped down as captain of the Super Giants, here are the possible candidates who could lead the franchise in IPL 2027:

Ayush Badoni: The 26-year-old middle-order batter has been with the Super Giants since 2022, when he made his IPL debut. Over the last five seasons, Badoni has played 66 matches and 56 innings, scoring 1,178 runs at a strike rate of 140.90 and an average of 25.60. He has registered seven half-centuries in the tournament. Importantly, Badoni also has leadership experience, having captained the India A squad during the T20 World Cup warm-up matches in February 2026.

Mitchell Marsh: The 34-year-old is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in T20 cricket and currently serves as Australia’s T20I captain. Marsh has featured in 68 matches and 62 innings, amassing 1,855 runs at a strike rate of 148.51 and an average of 30.91. In addition, he has taken 37 wickets in 34 IPL innings at an economy rate of 8.51. In IPL 2026, Marsh was the standout performer for LSG, scoring 563 runs at a strike rate of 163.18. He has been part of the franchise since IPL 2025.

Aiden Markram: The 31-year-old South African batter has played a key role for LSG since joining in IPL 2025. In IPL 2026, Markram featured in 12 matches and 11 innings, scoring 231 runs at a strike rate of 138.32 and an average of 25.66. With a proven track record as a captain, Markram is considered a strong contender to replace Pant as skipper.

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