Rinku Singh Boosts All-Format Selection Hopes By Scoring 176 In UP’s Ranji Trophy Match Against Tamil Nadu

India T20I cricketer Rinku Singh has displayed why he deserves a spot in the team's all-format regime following a composed outing in the domestic competition.

The swashbuckling finisher is in action for Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. While Rinku is a white-ball star and features in multiple domestic and international level games, he also displayed his prowess in red-ball cricket.

Rinku Singh delivered a relishing knock that helped Uttar Pradesh put up a formidable total during their innings against Tamil Nadu.

Rinku Singh Displays Red-Ball Brilliance In Ranji Trophy Tournament

At the Ranji Trophy encounter between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in Coimbatore, Rinku Singh looked in top-notch form and delivered a standout knock in red-ball cricket.

Advertisement

The southpaw batter showed up and changed the game for Uttar Pradesh, who were crumbling under pressure before he walked out to bat at 191/5.

Middle-order batter Rinku Singh walked out in the number five spot and put up a formidable 176-run knock on the scoreboard. In the 247 balls he faced, Rinku picked up 17 boundaries and six sixes, and had a strike rate of 71.25.

Advertisement

Rinku's blazing 176 off 247 balls helped Uttar Pradesh put up 460 runs on the scoreboard off 145.1 overs. The competitive total helped Uttar Pradesh avoid a follow-on and salvage a draw against Tamil Nadu in the Elite Group A contest in Coimbatore.

India Has A Reliable Middle-Order Star In Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's dominance across formats in the domestic circuit will be a wake-up call for the Indian selectors. The 28-year-old can shift gears in the competition; he can display resilience and also deliver a T20-like blitz when needed.