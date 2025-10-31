List Of Records broken In India vs Australia Women's World Cup Semifinal At DY Patil Stadium

A Jemimah Rodrigues brilliance helped India to stun Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a mammoth 338 runs, the Women In Blue reached the target with nine balls to spare.

Phoebe Litchfield's sensational century appeared to have done the job for Australia. But India refused to budge, and valiant efforts from Jemimah and Harmanpreet secured a World Cup final place

Records Broken In IND vs AUS Women's World Cup Semifinal

339 remains the highest ever chased down by a team in a Women's ODI match so far. The previous best was Australia when they hunted down India's 330 runs earlier in this tournament. A total of 679 runs was scored in the game, the second-highest aggregate in Women's ODI history.

Incidentally, Australia were on a 15-match unbeaten run following their 2017 semifinal defeat in the World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. also brought an end to the juggernaut. A sensational 171 by Harmanpreet inflicted a first defeat on Australia in the World Cup semifinals eight years ago. The Indian captain played another glorious knock to hand Australia a second defeat in the World Cup semifinals.

Jemimah became the second Indian centurion in World Cup knockouts after Harmanpreet's 171 against Australia in 2017. Jemimah's 127 stands to be the highest score for India in an ODI run chase. Harmanpreet and Jemimah forged a 167-run partnership to ease the pressure on the home side, and it happens to be the highest partnership against the defending champions.

Despite the defeat, Phoebe Litchfield's sensational century will remain one of the talking points in the Women's World Cup. The 22-year-old didn't look bothered despite Healy's departure and continued the onslaught in order to bring her maiden World Cup century. At 22 years and 195 days, she also became the youngest centurion in World Cup knockouts.

India will now face South Africa in the much-anticipated World Cup final on Sunday in Navi Mumbai.