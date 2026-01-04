'Meant To Australians Off The Field': PM Anthony Albanese Shares Heartfelt Message For Usman Khawaja Following Retirement Announcement

On January 2, 2026, Australia opener Usman Khawaja announced his retirement from international cricket in a press conference. The player revealed he will retire from the Test format following the conclusion of the 5th Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Following the retirement announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to social media to congratulate Usman Khawaja on the legacy he will be leaving behind and thanked him for his contribution to Australian cricket.

Khawaja will draw the curtain on his international career with the conclusion of the 5th Ashes test after representing Australia in 87 test matches.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Congratulates Usman Khawaja On His Retirement

Anthony Albanese took to X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Usman Khawaja's contribution to the sport both on and off the field.

Albanese wrote, "Thank you Usman for everything you've done for Australia on the field and everything you've meant to Australians off the field. You can be proud of your record, your legacy and the example you have set for everyone who will follow in your footsteps."

Notably, over the course of Khawaja's Test career, he scored 6,206 runs at an impressive average of 43.39. Additionally, his records include 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries across 157 innings.

Day 1 Of The 5th Ashes Test At SCG

At Lunch on Day 1 of the 5th Ashes Test, England registered 114-3 in 24 overs, with an unbeaten 57-run partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook. Root was unbeaten on 31 off 37 balls, while Harry Brook remained not out on 23 off 31 deliveries, including two boundaries.