London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred Fixture On TV And Online

The men's teams of London Spirit and Oval Invincibles will take on each other as the Hundred kicks off on Tuesday. As per the format, both men's and women's teams play the same game in a span of a few hours.

The Invincibles are the defending champions and will seek to set the tone with a winning start against the London Spirit. Gus Atkinson, who couldn't help England as India ran away with a six-run win, will headline the Invincibles alongside Sam Billings, Sam Curran and Tom Curran.

On the other side, London Spirit have gone through an ownership reshuffle as a consortium reportedly paid to the tune of £145 million for a stake in the franchise. Kane Williamson and David Warner are the prominent names for the Hundred side.

London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men The Hundred Live Streaming Details

Where will the London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men match of The Hundred 2025 be played?

The London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men match of The Hundred 2025 will be played at Lord's in London.

When will the The Hundred 2025 match between London Spirit Men and Oval Invincibles Men FC be played?

The Hundred 2025 match between London Spirit Men and Oval Invincibles Men will take place on August 5, 2025 (Tuesday).

What time will the London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men The Hundred match start?

The Hundred 2025 match between London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men will start at 11 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you livestream London Spirit Men vs Oval Invincibles Men, The Hundred 2025 match?