London Spirit vs Trent Rockets Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred 2025 On TV And Online

The Hundred 2025: London Spirit will lock horns against Trent Rockets in the 13th match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025, on Thursday, August 14th, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The match between the London Spirit and Trent Rockets will begin at 11 PM IST.

London Spirit are holding the sixth place on The Hundred 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.816. The London-based franchise have played three so far in the tournament, clinching one win and conceding two defeats.

London Spirit are coming into this fixture after conceding a 10-run defeat against Manchester Originals on Monday, August 11.

Kane Williamson is leading the London Spirit franchise in the ongoing tournament. Apart from Williamson, the Spirits have other notable players, including David Warner, Ollie Pope, Liam Dawson, and Jamie Smith.

On the other hand, Trent Rockets stand in the second place in the standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.063. The Rockets have played two matches so far and won all of them.

Trent Rockets are coming into this fixture after clinching a stunning five-wicket triumph over Northern Superchargers on August 10.

