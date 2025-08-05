London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred Fixture On TV And Online

Updated 5 August 2025 at 18:22 IST
English cricket's premier domestic franchise tournament, The Hundred, gets underway on August 5 (Tuesday) and will run in its usual format which sees the men and women's teams play their games on the same day.
The opening fixture of the day sees London Spirit side take on the Oval Invincibles at Lord's, and the first match of the day will see women's teams clash.
Luckily for cricket fans in the subcontinent, the games can also be viewed live in India.
Here we take a look at all of the live streaming, live TV and other details of the opening day of The Hundred women tournament as all teams gear up for what promises to be another summer of exciting franchise cricket action.
The London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women match of The Hundred 2025 will be played at Lord's in London.
The Hundred 2025 match between London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will take place on August 5, 2025 (Tuesday).
The Hundred 2025 match between London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women will start at 7 PM IST.
The Hundred 2025 match between London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website, as well as the Fancode app and website. Live telecast of The Hundred cricket matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD in India.
Published 5 August 2025 at 18:22 IST