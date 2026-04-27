LSG Faces Heat For Sending Nicholas Pooran During Super-Over Against KKR In IPL 2026: 'What You Were Thinking?'

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a narrow defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Super Over during the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 27.

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Rinku Singh Helps KKR Clinch Over LSG

Rinku Singh was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 83 runs from 51 balls at a strike rate of 162.75. In the first innings, he struck seven fours and five sixes. Notably, in the final over, Rinku smashed four sixes, propelling KKR to a total of 155/7.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned LSG’s decision to send Nicholas Pooran in the Super Over, arguing that the Caribbean batter is currently out of form.

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“Lucknow Super Giants, please tell me what you were thinking. We knew Sunil Narine would come. If Sunil Narine was going to come, who was the best player you had who could have hit the most sixes and sent spin into the stands, and who has form? Nicholas Pooran’s name doesn’t come in any of those things,” Chopra said.

He further pointed out that Pooran has played three Super Overs in the IPL and failed to score in all of them.

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“They sent Nicholas Pooran and put him on strike as well. Nicholas Pooran has played three Super Overs in the IPL and has scored zero in all three. He hasn’t scored a single run. He got out for zero here as well,” he added.

Nicholas Pooran Under Scanner After Poor Run In IPL 2026

Pooran has struggled throughout the 2026 season, failing to make an impact with the bat. He has played eight matches, scoring just 82 runs at a strike rate of 81.18 and an average of 10.25. Over his IPL career, the 30-year-old has featured in 98 matches and 95 innings, amassing 2,375 runs at a strike rate of 162.89 and an average of 31.66.

The Super Giants are enduring a poor season overall, with only two wins from eight matches. They currently sit at the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings with four points and a net run rate of -1.106.