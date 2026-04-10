Shreyas Iyer's Sister DELETES Viral Video After Backlash in IPL 2026: 'Did Nothing Wrong'

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta was forced to delete a viral video she posted after Punjab Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Eden Gardens got washed out. Shresta has now deleted the video and claimed that what was meant as “light-hearted banter” was widely misunderstood. In the deleted video, Shresta had claimed in a light-hearted manner that her brother had gifted away crucial points.

“Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point (We Punjabis have a big heart. So, we gave you a point),” she had said in the now-deleted video.

Claiming that she had taken down that video, Sresta admitted she did it after the spread of negativity.

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‘It was meant to be light-hearted banter’

“I’ve decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way. However, it’s been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threat messages over it,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added: "I'm not removing the video because I believe I did something wrong, but because I respect my brother and his team, and I don't want this space to turn into one filled with negativity. Let's try to be a little kinder and more understanding with each other."

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"It was just a game, and I don't understand the reason behind hate. The video was for fun, and I was supporting my brother. I will continue doing it—no hate for any franchise. Everyone should have taken it sportingly," she added further.