Shreyas Iyer's Sister DELETES Viral Video After Backlash in IPL 2026: 'Did Nothing Wrong'
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's sister Sreshtha was forced to delete a viral video she posted after Punjab Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Eden Gardens got washed out.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta was forced to delete a viral video she posted after Punjab Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match at the Eden Gardens got washed out. Shresta has now deleted the video and claimed that what was meant as “light-hearted banter” was widely misunderstood. In the deleted video, Shresta had claimed in a light-hearted manner that her brother had gifted away crucial points.
“Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point (We Punjabis have a big heart. So, we gave you a point),” she had said in the now-deleted video.
Claiming that she had taken down that video, Sresta admitted she did it after the spread of negativity.
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‘It was meant to be light-hearted banter’
“I’ve decided to take down my recent video as it seems it was misunderstood by some. It was meant to be light-hearted banter, but I respect that not everyone saw it that way. However, it’s been quite upsetting to receive not just negativity, but also a few threat messages over it,” she wrote on Instagram.
She added: "I'm not removing the video because I believe I did something wrong, but because I respect my brother and his team, and I don't want this space to turn into one filled with negativity. Let's try to be a little kinder and more understanding with each other."
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"It was just a game, and I don't understand the reason behind hate. The video was for fun, and I was supporting my brother. I will continue doing it—no hate for any franchise. Everyone should have taken it sportingly," she added further.
Punjab are currently on the second spot with two wins from three games. Punjab take on Hyderabad in their next game on April 11.